The Prince of Wales has described the royal family’s recent cancer experiences following decades of good health as like having the “rug” pulled from under your feet.

William said the royals were a “very lucky family” with the longevity and well-being of the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, and a positive outlook meant they perhaps felt “it won’t happen to us”.

But the Princess of Wales and the King announced they had been diagnosed with cancer early in 2024, leading to serious concerns.

His comments were made during an appearance on comic actor Eugene Levy’s travel series, and he told the celebrity: “We’ve been very lucky, we hadn’t had many illnesses in the family for a very long time.

The Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in early 2024

“My grandparents lived until they were in the high 90s. So, they were the vision of fitness, and stoicism, and resilience if you like. So we’ve been very lucky as a family.”

In a preview of the upcoming episode from The Reluctant Traveller, Living The Royal Life In The UK, William added: “But I think, when you suddenly realise that the rug if you were, the metaphorical rug, can be pulled from under your feet quite quick at any point.

“You maybe think to yourself ‘It won’t happen to us, we’ll be okay’. Because I think everyone has a positive outlook, you’ve got to be positive. But when it does happen to you, then it takes you into some pretty not great places.”

In March 2024, Kate revealed in a video that she was receiving treatment for cancer, while it was announced in early February Charles had also been diagnosed with the disease.

The princess confirmed in January that she was in remission, sharing a personal message on social media following a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, south-west London, where she was treated.

Buckingham Palace the King's cancer treatment had been moving in a positive direction after his diagnosis last year

Kate said: “It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery.

“As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead.”

Charles is receiving ongoing treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer but has maintained his official duties both at home and abroad.

During the episode from Levy’s Apple TV+ series, William invites the actor to Windsor Castle and gives him a guided tour of the royal residence, takes him for a walk with the royal’s dog and they end up chatting over a pint in a local pub.

The prince is first seen arriving on an electric scooter, which surprises Levy and he tells his host: “I have a very low threshold for adventure. So I’ve actually never been on one of these.”

William replies: “It gets around quite nicely around here, it’s quite fun.”