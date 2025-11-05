Prince William recreates famous Princess Diana photo in Rio de Janeiro

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales followed in his mother’s footsteps and posed for a photo in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Wednesday.

Prince William stood in the spot where Diana, Princess of Wales took in the stunning views of Rio from the summit of Mount Corcovado.

William is making a five-day visit to Brazil, his first to the South American country, to stage his Earthshot Prize, a global environmental competition to find solutions to “repair“ the planet.

Meanwhile, William’s estranged brother the Duke of Sussex has penned a passionate essay ahead of Remembrance Day, describing his pride at fighting for his country and love of “things that make us British”.

It is understood Harry’s words were released on Wednesday to avoid drawing focus away from William’s major speech at the Cop30 climate talks in the Amazon on Thursday, and the national remembrance events over the coming days culminating in Sunday’s Cenotaph ceremony.

open image in gallery William visited the Christ the Redeemer statue as part of his five-day stint in Brazil ( Chris Jackson/PA Wire )

The event will be a star-studded ceremony staged in Rio on Wednesday evening with Kylie Minogue and Canadian singer Shawn Mendes among the celebrities performing as five winners are awarded £1 million.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will join William at the awards ceremony where the prince will give the keynote speech, before both men gather with world leaders at the global climate change summit on Thursday, being staged in the Amazonian city of Belem.

William travelled to the famous statue depicting Christ to meet the 15 Earthshot finalists to learn about their experiences so far and their hopes for the future.

At the summit, closed to the public for the prince’s 45-minute visit, William looked over the stunning Guanabara Bay, before turning to recreate his mother’s picture.

He paused for a moment of quiet reflection at the exact spot where the late princess posed in April 1991, during a six-day tour of Brazil with Charles.

open image in gallery Britain's Prince William poses with the finalists of the Earthshot Prize Award ( Eduardo Anizelli/Pool via AP )

In the background was the world famous Sugarloaf mountain which was featured in the image of Diana taken 34 years ago when the future king was an eight-year-old schoolboy.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson, told the media travelling with William: “The prince has loved meeting so many people from across Rio over the last few days.

“He’s been incredibly struck by the number of people who fondly remember his mother’s visit to this beautiful city.”

When William chatted to British finalist Adam Root, founder and chief executive officer of Matter, whose invention removes microplastics from washing machine water, he said he would be using the new gadget.

“An amazing idea, we’ll pay full price,” the prince said and Mr Root replied: “We can definitely do that.”

open image in gallery William will deliver a major speech at the Cop30 climate talks in on Thursday ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The entrepreneur from Essex, who has been nominated in the Revive Our Oceans category, developed the filter, that collects the microplastics from clothes, at his mother-in-law’s dining table, supported by a £250 grant from The King’s Trust.

The business started off creating filters for household washing machines and has since raised more than £15 million for its work and employs about 45 people.

Later, the prince took part in a “fireside” chat ahead of the Earthshot awards ceremony and was asked about his recent appearance on comic actor Eugene Levy’s travelog series.

William had told the comic his reign as King would feature “change” and the interviewer at the Earthshot event asked “a lot of change in your own family – where do you see the change, what do you think needs to happen?”

The prince replied: “I think the Earthshot Prize is a classic example of change, rather than talking about it, we’re doing it. Change will come by backing them, not by what I do. It’s really important that the next generation believe that change is coming.”

William was speaking at the Earthshot Prize impact assembly, an event ahead of the awards ceremony that brought together government officials, indigenous leaders and youth advocates to share inspiring Earthshot stories from the past year.