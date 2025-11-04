Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Prince William cuddles baby as he takes selfies with Brazilian crowds

The Prince of Wales visited an island where bicycles are the main form of transport

Tony Jones
Tuesday 04 November 2025 11:35 EST
Brazil: Prince William joins activities in Rio De Janeiro

The Prince of Wales displayed his paternal ease on Brazil’s tranquil Paqueta island, catching a baby gently pushed towards him by well-wishers during his trip to Brazil.

The royal was visiting the car-free island, a 50-minute ferry from Rio, to learn about its mangrove habitat and unique, bicycle-centric way of life.

While greeting locals, 10-month-old Joaquim Monteiro was presented.

William, a father of three, confidently took the infant, joking to the grandparent, "mustn’t drop him!"

He then cuddled the baby, remarking "Bless him," before returning him to his grandmother, Christina.

Joaquim’s cousin, Andre Luis Junior, a teacher, remarked: "Nobody asked him – he just picked him up. It’s probably because he has three kids. He loves kids."

Britain's Prince William greets people on Paqueta island, during an official visit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Britain's Prince William greets people on Paqueta island, during an official visit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (REUTERS)

He added: “It’s amazing. We are so happy, so happy he chose this very small island.

“We’re very unique in the heart of Rio. Very quiet. We love that he chose to come here. The kids in school were so excited today.”

The prince helped several young children come to the front of the meet and greet in the main square by the waterfront, bending down to be in photographs with them and occasionally borrowing a phone to take the selfie himself.

Prince William takes selfies with the crowd on the second day of his tour to Brazil
Prince William takes selfies with the crowd on the second day of his tour to Brazil (Chris Jackson/PA)

The island, which has around 5,000 residents, has declared the visit The Day Of The Prince, and children were given time off school to see him.

Many had created colourful drawings to hand over to him, calling him “Prince of the Island” and the visit “Prince Day”.

Retired lawyer Glaucia Martinez, 60, repeatedly touched William’s hand as he quizzed her about life on Paqueta where she lives.

The island, which has around 5,000 residents, has declared the visit The Day Of The Prince, and children were given time off school to see him

The 60-year-old said: “He asked me about the island and I said that it’s safe, it’s charming, and it’s a good place to live.

People here, they are good, good people, you know, honest people, and we live in peace here.

“And I said that I love Kate.”

