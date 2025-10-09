Kate warns of ‘disconnection’ caused by focus on smart gadgets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales has warned about the “epidemic of disconnection” created by smart phones and other gadgets and urged society to “invest in the relationships you have with each other”.

Kate aired her concerns about the problems posed by modern technology at the expense of family life in an essay written in collaboration with Professor Robert Waldinger, director of the Harvard Study of Adult Development.

Focusing on good connections with family and friends was the key to a healthy and happy life, said the princess, who took the the lead in the article, and helping children develop “strong social and emotional skills” would equip them to maintain positive relationships for decades.

The major article appears to set out much of the future queen’s thinking on the early years development of children, said to be an important element of her life’s work, and comes after the Prince of Wales gave a groundbreaking interview last week saying he would “change” the monarchy when he becomes king.

“We live increasingly lonelier lives, which research shows is toxic to human health, and it’s our young people (aged 16 to 24) that report being the loneliest of all, the very generation that should be forming the relationships that will sustain them throughout life,” wrote the princess and the professor.

They added: “While new technology has many benefits, we must also acknowledge that it plays a complex and often troubling role in this epidemic of disconnection.

“While digital devices promise to keep us connected, they frequently do the opposite.

“Our smartphones, tablets, and computers have become sources of constant distraction, fragmenting our focus and preventing us from giving others the undivided attention that relationships require.

“We sit together in the same room while our minds are scattered across dozens of apps, notifications, and feeds.

“We’re physically present but mentally absent, unable to fully engage with the people right in front of us.”

Kate also spoke about the importance of spaces to connect like at meal times, echoing the words of William who said in his major interview the couple always have dinner around the table with their three children.

He also said they had a strict rule and banned Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis from having mobile phones.