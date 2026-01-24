Prince of Wales becomes patron of expedition across Antarctica

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales has spoken of his admiration for an explorer who is honouring his father’s legacy by carrying out an expedition across Antarctica.

Max Worsley will be skiing unsupported from the edge of the continent to the South Pole, where he will battle hurricane-force winds and temperatures of minus 40C.

The explorer will be walking in the footsteps of his father, Lieutenant Colonel Henry Worsley MBE, who died attempting the 870-mile trip in 2015.

William, who was patron of Henry’s second and third expeditions, has now become patron of The Onwards Expedition, which is set to be carried out by Max and Norwegian adventurer Martin Nesse.

He said: “I was immensely proud to have supported his father Henry and it is deeply moving to see Max skiing the same route ten years on, demonstrating the same courage, determination and sense of purpose that defined his father’s life.

“This expedition is not only a powerful tribute to Henry’s legacy, but also a reminder of Antarctica’s vital importance to the health of our planet.

“Using this challenge to inspire young people to connect with nature and understand the role they play in protecting it is something I greatly admire, and I wish Max and Martin every success as they prepare for this remarkable endeavour.”

Henry was a British Army officer and polar explorer.

In 2015, he set out to complete the first solo, unsupported crossing of Antarctica.

He was close to achieving his goal when he had to be airlifted from the ice and flown to a hospital in Chile, where he died.

Max, who will set out on the expedition in November, said: “It is a great honour to have the Prince of Wales as patron for my Antarctic project, The Onwards Expedition, after the support he so kindly gave my father for his final expedition.

“While this journey is inspired by the great explorers of the past, mine and Martin’s focus is firmly on the future.

“We want to use this expedition as a platform to raise awareness of Antarctica, a place that has a vital role in the health of our planet and affects all of us, no matter where we live.

“We also want to help and encourage young people to connect with nature, giving them opportunities to get outdoors and become curious and confident in wild places.”

The expedition will support two organisations: The Earthshot Prize and the British Exploring Society.