William meets young farmers as he becomes patron of mental health charity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales has met young farmers to raise awareness of the importance of breaking the stigma around mental health in farming communities.

William travelled to Folly Farm, which is nestled in a 250-acre nature reserve in Pensford in the Chew Valley area of Somerset, on Wednesday.

His visit coincided with the announcement of his new role as patron of We Are Farming Minds, a Duchy of Cornwall-supported charity, set up to help farmers experiencing isolation and mental health issues.

William was joined by its founders, Duchy tenants Sam and Emily Stables, who started the organisation from their Hertfordshire farm in 2020 after Sam tried to take his own life following his struggles with his mental health.

The couple met William and the Princess of Wales in 2023 after taking them on a tour of their Kings Pitt Farm in Aconbury to discuss the charity.

Also joining the heir to the throne were farmer-turned-celebrity Kaleb Cooper and farming consultant Charlie Ireland, who found fame helping former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson run his Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire.

The two have both protested about the Government’s changes to agricultural inheritance tax in the past, arguing it will discourage investment in the industry and make businesses unprofitable when handed down to the next generation.

William, who as the Duke of Cornwall is landlord to Duchy farming tenants, gathered with 60 of the landed estate’s next generation of tenants at an inaugural event aimed at inspiring them with their future ventures.

His new patronage builds on the Duchy’s rural mental health strategy, launched in 2023, which aims to make the Duchy the leading provider of mental health support to all its tenants

We Are Farming Minds says that, on average, poor mental health in farming is 46% higher than in other occupations, with isolation, long hours and factors outside farmers’ control, such as the weather and prices, leading to anxiety and depression. Rural communities also have less access to support.

The charity offers a 24-hour support line, funding for professional counselling, and social events to combat isolation and bring farmers together.