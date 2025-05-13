William tells Olympian that Charlotte a keen runner during investiture ceremony

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales told Keely Hodgkinson that Princess Charlotte is a keen runner, the Olympic champion said, as she was honoured at Windsor Castle.

Hodgkinson was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) after winning gold in the 800m at the Paris Olympics and being named Sports Personality of the Year in 2024.

The 23-year-old said it was “really nice” to be honoured by William on Tuesday, adding that the “whole experience has been amazing”.

She told the PA news agency: “The prince told me his daughter is doing the 400m at the minute and the hurdles and that she did watch me in Paris.

“He told me that he remembers me winning and that he wished he could be there to see it himself.”

Hodgkinson said she will participate in the Stockholm Diamond League meeting in June, in what will be her first race since winning Olympic gold.

She had a a hamstring tear in February.

Hodgkinson went on: “Currently I feel really good, we’re in a really good place.

“The hamstring progressed nicely and we took our time with it and we have had no problems so far, which has been really positive, back in full training, doing everything.

“We’re kind of on track. I’m still four or five weeks away from opening my season but I’m looking forward to it and it’s a big race, it’s basically an Olympic final again.”

Hodgkinson said it would be “nice” to “back up” her successes of last year at the World Championships in Tokyo in September.

She added: “I’m pretty confident.

“It’s been 10 months since I last raced, it’s the longest in my entire career that I haven’t competed, so that’s going to be a challenge in itself, getting back to it and we’ll just build confidence race by race.

“But the goal is still the same and I believe we’ll get there in Tokyo in the right place, and give it my best shot.”

Hodgkinson said one of her goals is to put athletics “on the map” and that she wants to inspire children to take up sports.