‘Flying is my happy place,’ Prince of Wales reminisces with air force colleagues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales said flying is his “happy place” when he reminisced with old air force colleagues about the “glory days” of serving with the RAF Search and Rescue Force.

William chatted about flying Sea King helicopters on rescue missions when he visited an RAF base with the Crown Prince of Jordan, and described how their sound still goes “straight to my heart”.

When he met former colleagues and others in the mess at RAF Benson near Oxford, he was asked if he still spent any time in the cockpit, and the prince replied, “I do still fly, yeah – I keep my hours going.

“When you learn that skill set, you just don’t want it to go. I’ve definitely lost a lot of the skills I had, but I like to keep on top of my flying, keep doing it.

“And it’s my happy place, I love flying.”

The future King served a three-year tour with the Search and Rescue Force and, during his time based at RAF Valley in Anglesey, carried out 156 search and rescue operations resulting in 149 people being rescued, before he left the Armed Forces in 2013.

He later served as a helicopter pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance, flying missions for two years before stepping down in July 2017 to focus on his royal duties.

The prince told the group: “I miss the Search and Rescue – glory days.

“I miss the Sea King flying around, because when I hear it, that noise, as it flies past. We had obviously the US state visit the other day seven aircraft flying over.

“Sea King comes in, I was like ‘there she is’ that noise went straight to my heart.”

RAF Benson is home to a number of squadrons including 28 (Army Cooperation) Squadron, a unit training aircrew to fly Chinook helicopters, and William and Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II helped the technicians with maintenance work.

The future monarchs helped tighten a nut on an oil reserve for a rotorhead – the large assembly a Chinook’s rotor blades are connected to on top of the aircraft – using a torque wrench.

After the wrench made a satisfying click, William joked: “You will check before it goes back (into service), I don’t want to be responsible.”

The two princes later had a private briefing about undisclosed matters.

Flight Lieutenant Steve Wilders, a Chinook instructor, served alongside the prince in search and rescue at RAF Valley and later once piloted a royal helicopter carrying William.

After speaking to William in the mess, he said: “It was really nice to hear that he has carried on flying – he’s still a pilot.

“He made it sound as though he still enjoys it and it’s a nice break from the everyday pressures I suppose, getting up and flying away from everything.”