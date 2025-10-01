Prince of Wales honours aid workers at launch of global memorial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to those who “bring solace in the darkest of times” as he honoured aid workers in regions including Gaza.

Speaking at the launch of the first global memorial for humanitarian workers at Gunnersbury Park in west London, William highlighted their “courage and sacrifice”.

At Wednesday’s event, the prince addressed guests including staff from aid organisations such as Medecins Sans Frontieres and the Mines Advisory Group, as well as bereaved families and survivors of attacks.

In his speech, the prince said: “We are witnesses to the appalling suffering of those who are victims of war and violence – from Ukraine to Sudan, from Myanmar to Haiti and indeed throughout much of the Middle East. And alas in so many other places.

“Yet, the presence of humanitarian aid workers, like those in Gaza, runs like a thread of shared humanity through even the grimmest of environments.

“Rather than running away from danger, discomfort and hunger, these incredibly brave men and women stay behind to bring whatever respite, compassion and care they can to those who need it the most.

“We must champion and fight for their access to people in the most desperate of circumstances.”

He added: “Humanitarian aid workers bring solace in the darkest of times.

“We must do more to recognise their service, and more to protect them.”

In his speech, the prince condemned the killing of aid workers as a “cruel affront” to international humanitarian principles.

Of the deaths of aid staff, William said: “Last year, the number was 385. This year, it has already reached 300.

“I know that many of their bereaved families are here today, representing too many others.

“Every single one of those deaths is a tragedy.

“A cruel affront to the international humanitarian principles which must remain sacrosanct.”

The memorial, formally opened by William, honours all humanitarians who have died in service and celebrates those who continue to put their lives at risk to help others.

Created by British artist Michael Landy and the Humanitarian Memorial Committee, the artwork is a circle of 15 green human-sized figures with spaces allowing visitors to complete the circle by joining hands.

The figures bear stories from individuals who have either distributed or received humanitarian aid.

William has long supported aid workers, and met representatives from the British Red Cross and Palestine Red Crescent Society last year to hear about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the wider region – and the impact on staff.

In 2023, William and the Princess of Wales met rescue from the Disaster Emergency Committee to thank them for their efforts following an earthquake in Turkey and Syria.