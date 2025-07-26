Prince William tells Lionesses nation is proud of them in Euro 2025 good luck message

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales has wished the Lionesses good luck as they aim for back-to-back European titles.

William, patron of the FA, will be in Basel, Switzerland, to cheer the team on Sunday, as they face fierce rivals Spain, who beat them in the 2022 World Cup final.

England’s habit of dramatic late comebacks in this competition was not missed by the royal football fan, whose online message said: “Good luck to the Lionesses tomorrow.

“The nation is so proud you are through to the final, after some stunning comebacks! We are all cheering you on! W.”

England clinched their place in the final with a last-gasp victory over Italy in extra time in Switzerland on Tuesday.

It also took a a dramatic penalty shootout win over Sweden to keep their title hopes alive and reach the semi-final, as England looked as though they were going out in extra time.

England boss Sarina Wiegman conceded Euro 2025 has been the “craziest” run of tournament matches in her managerial career.

On Saturday, she said: “In this environment you have challenges all the time. Before the World Cup, we had challenges with players who were injured.

“Of course, we prepare a lot and we know the players really well. We think of scenarios, ‘Who is the first player to select? Who is the second?’. You’re prepared for challenges.

“But in this tournament, it has been the craziest one with how the games went. That has been different.”

Michelle Agyemang, 19, who had one England cap before the tournament, has been a rising star in this competition, and twice became the team’s saviour with equalisers in their quarter and semi-final comebacks.

She began her footballing career at Brandon Groves AFC in South Ockendon, Essex, and the club are anxiously waiting for the final.

Roy Enright, 45, who manages the girls’ team, said: ” I think it will be a tight game, very close and it might even go to extra time.

“Everyone is excited for the game. It is fantastic to see the impact Michelle has shown.

“The girls in my team are truly inspired by what Michelle is doing at the moment.”