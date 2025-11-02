William donating to relief efforts to help people affected by Hurricane Melissa

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales will be donating to the relief efforts to help those affected by Hurricane Melissa.

Jamaica was left devastated this week by the hurricane, which was one of the strongest to hit the island in its history.

Melissa came ashore in Jamaica as a category five hurricane on Tuesday, carrying top winds of 185mph.

The storm also hit nearby Haiti, where it caused catastrophic flooding and killed at least 30 people, according to local authorities.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “The prince and princess have also been following the terrible events in Jamaica over the last week.

“He will be personally donating to the relief efforts to support those impacted by Hurricane Melissa.”

Meanwhile, the King and Queen have donated to the Red Cross humanitarian appeal which will help the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) support Red Cross National Societies responding to the aftermath of the storm.

In a statement earlier this week, the King said he was “deeply concerned” by Hurricane Melissa’s destruction and described it as a reminder of the “urgent need to restore the balance and harmony of nature”.

Charles is currently King of Jamaica, although the country’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness has been pushing ahead with plans to make the realm a republic.

The King said: “As we continue to follow the situation closely, our anxious thoughts are with all those who have been so cruelly affected by this awful storm.

“Above all, our most heartfelt sympathy is with the families, friends and loved ones of those who have tragically lost their lives.”

The monarch, who is also head of the Commonwealth, said he has held “the greatest affection” for Jamaica since his first visit to the island while serving in the Royal Navy on the West Indies station more than 50 years ago.

“I know that no disaster can break her people’s enduring spirit of strength, solidarity and steadfastness,” he added.

It comes as the first charter flight carrying British citizens back from Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa landed in the UK.

Around 8,000 British nationals are thought to have been on the island, where popular tourist areas such as Montego Bay have been badly hit.

The Foreign Office has advised British nationals to use commercial flights to leave the country, but has chartered a small number of flights for those unable to do so.

The UK has also announced £7.5 million of humanitarian support, including shelter kits and solar-powered lanterns for those still without power.

Some of the money will also be used to match donations to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent.

On Sunday, shelter kits from the UK arrived in Jamaica, the Foreign Office said.