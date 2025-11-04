William to announce new project to help people defending the Amazon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales will announce a new initiative for those defending the Amazon in a speech at his United for Wildlife’s annual summit in Brazil.

William is visiting the South American country for the first time to stage his Earthshot Prize in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday and will also attend the Cop30 UN Climate Change summit in Belem, a city in the Amazon.

United for Wildlife is an umbrella group working to end the illegal wildlife trade and William will tell delegates about the new initiative for indigenous people and indigenous environmental defenders in Brazil.

William said: “Indigenous peoples and local communities have long been protectors of the world’s most critical ecosystems. But today, their lives are increasingly at risk, and their lands are under mounting threats.

“If we are serious about tackling the climate crisis and restoring nature, we must stand with those who defend it.

“Building on the success of our ranger support package, we’re extending this with a new partnership to protect and assist Brazil’s frontline defenders.”

The Amazon is facing deforestation from sectors including agriculture, logging and mining, as well as wildlife trafficking and the building of roads and dams, while those who seek to protect its environment are targeted.

The new initiative aims to build on a ranger insurance package William announced at last year’s Earthshot Prize in South Africa and extend the prince’s commitment to those risking their lives to protect nature.

The five-year financial package, in partnership with Tusk Trust and the Game Ranger Association of Africa, was established to provide 10,000 rangers with access to affordable in-service and medical evacuation insurance cover.

One year into the rollout, the programme is insuring more than 6,000 rangers across Africa.

Kylie Minogue and Canadian singer Shawn Mendes are some of the global stars who will be performing at the ceremony, including Brazilian music icon and former minister of culture Gilberto Gil.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will join William at the star-studded event, where the prince will give the key-note speech, before both men gather with world leaders at Cop30.