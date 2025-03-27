William goes on walking tour with firm supporting his homelessness project

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales went on a walking tour of Aberdeen with a homeless-friendly employer now working in the city.

William’s Homewards project, which aims to eradicate homelessness in all its forms, is supporting Invisible Cities Aberdeen, a social enterprise offering walking city tours across the UK guided by people who have experienced homelessness.

The future king spent around 30 minutes on the streets of Aberdeen, affectionately known as the Granite City, as he walked from a reception with young people starting on the employment ladder to an event celebrating the work of Invisible Cities.

William began his day in Scotland by launching a partnership between his homelessness project and a major recruitment firm to provide employment opportunities for those without a permanent home.

Hays, a global recruitment firm, has become an official supporter of the prince’s Homewards project, which is working in six locations across the UK.

Hays has committed to supporting Homewards by securing commitments for employment opportunities within the firm.

The prince, also known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, joined a group of young people in a workshop discussing Project Flourish, a youth employability programme, created by Hays and EveryYouth – a national youth charity for those who are homeless or at risk of losing their home.

William sat at a table and discussed job prospects with young people, and after some told him they had been looking for work for up to two years, the prince replied: “I think things are pretty demoralising having waited so long and keep getting rejected, that’s going to get you down.”

He arrived at Trinity Hall on Holburn Street on foot around half-an-hour later, where people in cafes and hairdressers came out to catch a glimpse of him as he made his way into the hall.

In an upstairs chamber William met a group of people who had just completed their training with Invisible Cities to give guided tours similar to the one he had just been on.