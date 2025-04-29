William and Kate turn their hands to cooking for crofters and schoolchildren

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince and Princess of Wales have turned their hands to cooking a meal of locally sourced produce for residents and schoolchildren at a croft on the west coast of Mull.

William and Kate were visiting Croft 3, a combined croft and restaurant in Fanmore with stunning views across the water to the neighbouring isle of Ulva.

As well as touring some of the croft’s 50 acres of land they met some of the Hebridean sheep farmed on site, and discussed the finer details of crofting with owners Jeanette Lynn, 43, and Jack Shaw, 38.

The conversation ranged from dry-stone walling and polytunnels to what grows best in the “salty environment”, and the community benefits of a having local slaughterhouse.

After the tour the pair got to work on a small outdoor barbecue, cooking parcels of home-made haggis wrapped in chard with a glaze of honey and Mull whisky.

These formed part of a meal for about 30 farmers, crofters and pupils from nearby Ulva Ferry Primary School, alongside sausage rolls and savoury scones.

During the meal the couple spoke to diners about life on the islands, commenting that it was “so nice” to see the community come together.

Kate was particularly interested in speaking to the schoolchildren at one end of the table, and crouched down to ask them questions.

She asked them what their favourite foods were – other than sausage rolls – and whether any were in years two or five, the years her own children Louis and Charlotte are in.

She also asked them: “What’s the best thing about living in Mull?”

One of the children replied: “Seeing dolphins every day.”

During another conversation the pair recalled coming to Mull in 2003 while they were at university together, with William adding they thought they had come “undetected” but that really “everyone knew”.

Before leaving, the pair were given gifts of haggis and goody bags prepared by the schoolchildren.

The couple are spending their 14th wedding anniversary on the popular tourist island on Tuesday, with the visit aimed at highlighting rural communities.

Earlier in the day they went to Tobermory, where they visited a community hub and met some of the island’s makers and creators at an artisan market.

The couple wed 14 years ago on April 29 2011 and will spend the night at a self-catering cottage on the island, which has a number of luxury accommodation sites.