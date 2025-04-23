Prince Louis shows off missing front teeth in birthday photo
The photo was taken earlier this month by Josh Shinner in Norfolk
The Prince and Princess of Wales have celebrated Prince Louis’ 7th birthday by posting a new photograph of their youngest son.
Louis was pictured sitting on a tree trunk, smiling and showing a gap for his two front teeth, in the image released on the Wales’s social media accounts.
The photo was taken earlier this month by Josh Shinner in Norfolk, where the Wales family spent Easter.
It was accompanied by the message: “Wishing Prince Louis a very Happy 7th Birthday!” followed by a cake emoji.
The young prince is dressed in an open-necked checked shirt, dark green jumper and blue jeans, with the woodland backdrop showing a carpet of bluebells.
The royal family also shared its congratulations to Louis, reposting the image and adding “Happy Birthday to Prince Louis” followed by balloon and celebrations emojis.
Louis, who is known for his cheeky antics on the Palace balcony, is fourth in line to the throne.
He was born on St George’s Day, April 23, in 2018, at the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, weighing 8lb 7oz.
