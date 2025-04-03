Prince Harry’s Sentebale charity being investigated by Charity Commission
A watchdog has escalated its investigations into “concerns raised” about a charity founded by the Duke of Sussex, amid a boardroom battle within the organisation.
The Charity Commission said it had opened a regulatory compliance case into Sentebale, a week after it emerged Harry had quit as patron.
The royal founded the organisation in 2006 in honour of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, to help young people and children in southern Africa, particularly those with HIV and Aids.
Last week it emerged that several trustees had left the charity in a dispute with its chairwoman, Sophie Chandauka, after requesting her resignation.
Harry and Prince Seeiso backed the departing trustees and announced they had resigned as patrons until further notice.
More follows...
