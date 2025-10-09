Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Sussex has issued a stark warning that men are suffering in silence and isolation, as he joined the men’s health charity Movember in New York to highlight a growing crisis.

Harry participated in a panel discussion during the launch of a Movember Institute of Men’s Health report, which investigated why men often refrain from seeking help.

The findings revealed that a significant 53 per cent of men in the US are dying prematurely before their 75th birthday.

The duke, whose Archewell charity stated the discussion explored "a portrait of American masculinity at a crossroads," joined researchers for the conversation.

A long-standing advocate for improved mental health support, Harry emphasised that "silence is killing people."

He added: "When I speak to men, the same struggles keep coming up, which tells me that the weight they carry isn’t uncommon.

“The biggest barrier is the belief that no one will understand. Loneliness convinces you you’re the only one, which is rarely true."

A long-standing advocate for improved mental health support, Harry emphasised that 'silence is killing people'

He raised concerns about social media, stressing that too many young men were being raised by algorithms that make them feel powerless and hopeless, rather than real mentors, such as fathers, coaches and friends.

He also hailed members of the military and first responders as some of the most powerful role models, saying: “They are the real superheroes.”

Harry added: “I found myself speaking to many veterans and, sitting down with them, I realised the silence is killing people.

“Stamping out the stigma globally, we’ve come a long way. Access to therapy is still a massive problem.”

Harry said the challenge was creating more spaces, online and offline, where conversations can happen and where seeking help is normalised.

Prince Harry took part in a panel conversation at the launch of a Movember Institute of Men's Health report into why men refrain from asking for help, which found 53 per cent of men in the US are dying prematurely before their 75th birthday

Research from The Real Face Of Men’s Health: USA report showed men consistently underestimate how many of their peers support open, emotional conversations.

Men in the US are more than twice as likely as women to die from accidents and drug overdoses, around 20 per cent more likely to die from cancer, and 3.6 times as likely to die prematurely by suicide.

More than one in four men aged 18 to 34 reported experiencing mental ill‑health in the last year, with the highest rate among men aged 30 to 34 (32 per cent), the data showed.