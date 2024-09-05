Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy welcomes second child

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Prince Harry’s former long-term girlfriend Chelsy Davy has welcomed her second child with her husband Sam Cutmore-Scott.

Ms Davy previously dated the Duke of Sussex on and off from 2004 to 2011, and at one point the pair were said to be so serious that they referred to each other as “hubby” and “wifey”.

Harry even described Ms Davy, who he met at school in London, as “the best thing that’s ever happened to me” before their 2011 split.

While the pair’s romance did not progress into a marriage, they have seemingly remained on good terms and Ms Davy attended Harry’s 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle.

Ms Davy’s new addition is her second child with Mr Cutmore-Scott; they previously welcomed their first child, a son, in January 2022.

As revealed on Ms Davy’s Instagram profile, she is the founder of a fine jewellery company and made the sweet decision to name her latest collection after her new addition, “the Chloe Collection”.

Taking to Instagram to share the happy news, Ms Davy wrote alongside a smiling picture of herself and a picture of her holding her new addition: “POV: it’s been three years and two babies since your last new collection, but you’re mega-excited to be back in the game.

“Introducing the Chloe Collection, named after my baby girl. Hope you love it as much as I do x”

In a subsequent post on her Instagram stories, Ms Davy, a former city lawyer, 38, described her infant daughter as her “little muse”.

Ms Davy has largely stayed out of the public eye since her relationship with Prince Harry, who turns 40 this month, came to an end.

The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden said that Ms Davy’s first birth was shrouded in so much secrecy that she had her son “without virtually anyone knowing she was pregnant”.

A friend later told the news outlet that Ms Davy and Mr Cutmore-Scott, 35, had married. “They are married,” they said. “Very few people knew about the wedding.”

But despite largely shying away from the limelight, Ms Davy revealed that she had a serious boyfriend in 2020, with the media reporting her saying: “There is someone, and I am quite taken by this one, but it’s very new, and I don’t want to say too much.”

She is reported to have had one other boyfriend between Harry and her now-husband, television producer, James Marshall, who she was in a relationship with until 2018.

Ms Davy’s relationship with Prince Harry is speculated to have broken down because of their differing work commitments, with the royal being away for months in Afghanistan as a pilot at the time.