Prince Harry has shared his excitement at turning 40, revealing his emotions are in complete contrast to the anxiety he felt as he neared his 30th milestone.

The Duke of Sussex has experienced a turbulent decade: he fell in love, married, dropped his royal duties, left the UK for a life in California, fell out bitterly with his brother, fathered two children, penned an bombshell memoir, helped found the Invictus Games, created a Netflix documentary series – and gave that Oprah interview.

Now, as he turns 40, there are few signs he intends to slow down. He continues to lock horns with the British press in court – his case against the publisher of the Sun is due January 2025 – and his new Netflix project POLO will air in December.

It’s understood the Duke will celebrate his birthday on Sunday at home in California before heading off on a getaway with a group of close friends on a “lad’s holiday”.

Harry’s trip is the latest in a long line royal 40th’s, ranging from wholesome to extravagant. Now, as the prince hits the big 4-0, The Independent spotlights how some other key Windsors celebrated the milestone.

King Charles III

King Charles - then the Prince of Wales - made an official visit to France the week before his 40th birthday in November 1988.

The five-day trip, at the invitation of the French President Francois Mitterrand, was the first time Charles and Diana went to France together.

The tour included a visit to the famous Château de Chambord in Loire Valley. Here Charles and Diana enjoyed a slap-up meal of oysters, scallops sauteed with foie gras, wild mushrooms and roast pigeon filet, washed down with famous Loire Valley white wines.

Charles looked dapper on his official trip to France in 1988 (Getty Images) ( Getty Images )

Prince William

William turned 40 in June 2022 - six months after his wife - and followed Kate’s lead by releasing three portrait photos.

While Kate was pictured well-groomed in a studio, Will was snapped out and about selling The Big Issue in London. Homelessness is an issue on which the Prince has long campaigned - he even spent a night on the streets in 2009.

William spent the actual day of his 40th at home with his family, shunning any major celebrations.

The Royal Mint celebrated William’s 40th by producing a ceremonial £5 coin - and released only 300 worldwide. You can buy one of the coins, the first to feature Will’s portrait, online for £2,000.

( Getty Images )

Queen Elizabeth II

The late Queen celebrated her 40th birthday on April 21, 1966. The next day, she made a speech at the state opening of parliament.

April 21 was the Queen’s actual birthday, but her official birthday celebrations always took place on the second Saturday of June - because April was too cold for Trooping the Colour.

This tradition was started by King George II in 1748, and has been continued by King Charles III.

The Queen wore the Imperial State Crown and Robe of State for the opening of parliament in 1966 (Corbis/Getty Images) ( Corbis via Getty Images )

Kate Middleton - The Princess of Wales

Kate delighted the public on her 40th, January 9 2021, by releasing three stunning portraits by photographer Paolo Roversi.

A touching message accompanied the pics: “Thank you for all of your very kind birthday wishes, and to Paolo and the National Portrait Gallery for these three special portraits. C.”

On the day itself, Covid-19 pooped the party by forcing Kate to scale back celebrations. She marked it with family and close friends at a relaxed fête at the family’s Norfolk estate. Kate modestly told the Mail she “didn’t want anything flashy anyway”.

( Getty Images )

Princess Anne

Anne hosted a night of revelry at her residence of Gatcombe Park in August 1990 with guests turning up dressed as “sailors, pirates and tarts”, according to The Sunday Times.

A particular moment of high-jinx came when actor pal Anthony Andrews arrived dressed as Commander Tim Laurence - whose racy love letters to the married Princess Anne caused scandal when they were leaked to the tabloids.

Anne had split from her husband Mark Phillips by the time of the party, and he was a notable absentee.

Princess Anne, pictured here at 40, is the second child and only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II (PA) ( PA )

( Getty Images )

Prince Andrew

The Duke of York took his family for a spin round the London Eye to mark his 40th in February 2000, complete with champagne and cheering crowds.

The Prince’s birthday was marked again with a huge royal blowout at Windsor Castle in June 2000, which also celebrated Princess Anne’s 50th, Princess Margaret’s 70th and Prince William’s 18th.

The bash, hosted by the late Queen, began with dinner for 80 guests before 700 joined later for drinks and dancing. Fellow royals from Spain, Belgium and Norway made the cut, alongside a slew of celebs.

Jeffery Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were in attendance at the “Dance of the Decades”. In his infamous interview with Newsnight, Andrew claimed Epstein only came along as Maxwell’s “plus-one”. Andrew invited the pair to a shooting weekend at Sandringham later that year.

Prince William famously missed the big party as his History of Art A-level exam was the next day.

( PA )

Meghan Markle

Meghan celebrated her 40th by releasing a global appeal to help women on her Archewell Foundation website.

Coined as the 40x40 initiative, Meghan encouraged people around the world “to commit to giving 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work.” She kicked off the movement by asking 40 of her close friends to act.

Princess Eugenie was one of the first to publicly take up the challenge.

The day itself was low-key, as Meghan hunkered down at home with Harry and the kids.

Meghan marked her birthday with an understated video from her living room - in true working-from-home style (Archewell) ( Archewell )

Prince Philip

Prince Philip celebrated his 40th birthday on June 10, 1961, with a private party at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The celebration was a more low-key affair compared to some royal events, reflecting Philip’s preference for understated festivities. There was a small gathering of family and close friends, and the occasion was marked by a relaxed and intimate atmosphere.

Queen Elizabeth's husband, the Duke of Edinburgh turned 40 on June 10, 1961. He died on April 9, 2021 at nearly 100 years old.

( Bettmann Archive )

Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother

Born at the turn of the century on August 4, 1900, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, turned 40 on Aug. 4, 1940.

Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 40th birthday during the height of World War II. Given the wartime circumstances, her birthday that year was relatively subdued. As Queen alongside King George VI, she was heavily involved in boosting morale and supporting the British people during the war.

Her 40th birthday likely involved some small, private acknowledgment within the family, but larger public celebrations would have been out of place during the ongoing conflict. At the time, the royal family was residing at Buckingham Palace, which had been bombed by the Germans, adding to the gravity of the period.

Pictured is the Queen Mother lounging outdoors with one of her dogs that year ( Getty Images )

King George VI

Born December 14, 1885, Queen Elizabeth II's father, King George VI, turned 40 in 1935, taking the throne the following year after his brother, King Edward VIII's abdication.

His brother Edward VIII had not yet abdicated the throne and occurred during a period of significant change for the monarchy. His father, King George V, was in poor health, and the nation was beginning to prepare for a transition of power.

( Corbis via Getty Images )

Zara Tindall

Tindall is Princess Anne’s daughter, and the late Queen’s eldest granddaughter. She celebrated her 40th in May 2021 with her husband Mike Tindall, two months after giving birth to the couple’s third child.

She attended the Royal Ascot a month later - a regular date in the renowned equestrian’s diary.