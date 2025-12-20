William and George don aprons to help with Christmas lunch at homeless shelter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince George joined his father the Prince of Wales to don an apron and help with Christmas lunch preparations at a shelter for the homeless.

The father and son wore The Passage charity’s aprons as William poured Brussels sprouts onto an oven dish and George laid Yorkshire puddings out onto a tray ahead of cooking.

In a video posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales’s YouTube account on Saturday, William and his eldest son were seen chatting to attendees, decorating a Christmas tree and helping to lay the table.

“Proud to join volunteers and staff at The Passage in preparing Christmas lunch – this year with another pair of helping hands,” a post on William and Kate’s X account said.

In the footage, William rubbed The Passage’s head chef Claudette Hawkins’ shoulders and George laughed as he helped prepare other vegetables for the roast dinner.

Visiting the shelter in Victoria, central London, at Christmas time has become something of a tradition for the Prince of Wales, who helped out in 2023 and 2024.

He first visited the charity with his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, when he was 11 and brought his 12-year-old son along to follow in his footsteps.

William is the charity’s royal patron and with his own Homewards project he aims to help eradicate homelessness in all its forms.

In 2024 he told the ITV1 and ITVX documentary Prince William: We Can End Homelessness how his first visit to The Passage impacted on his life.

“I remember at the time kind of thinking, well, if everyone’s not got a home, they’re all going to be really sad,” he said.

“But it was incredible how happy an environment it was.

“I remember having some good conversations just playing chess and chatting. That’s when it dawned on me that there are other people out there who don’t have the same life as you do.

“When you’re quite small, you don’t really, you just think life is what you see in front of you and you don’t really have the concept to look elsewhere and it’s when you meet people, I did then, who put a different perspective in your head and say like, ‘well, I was a living on the street last night’, and you’re like ‘woah’, you know.”