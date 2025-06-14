Royal decorum: George calms exuberant brother Louis during Trooping flypast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince George has been seen nudging his boisterous younger brother Louis to wave more calmly at the crowd following the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

George, 11, Louis, seven, and their sister Charlotte, 10, watched a flypast of military aircraft from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Saturday with their grandfather, the King, the Queen, and their parents the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Louis, wearing a red tie and dark suit that matched his brother’s, began enthusiastically waving at the crowd, drawing big cheers from those standing in the Mall to watch the Red Arrows fly overhead.

He briefly stopped to turn around and address his father, then continued to wave and grin until George gently nudged him to stop by touching his arm.

But the youngest prince could not resist giving the crowd one last wave as his family retreated into Buckingham Palace after the flypast ended.

The children had ridden to Horse Guards Parade with their mother and sister in a carriage earlier in the day to watch the troops celebrating the King’s official birthday.

Boisterous Louis has become known for entertaining royal fans with his reactions during royal events.

During VE Day celebrations earlier this year, the young prince appeared to playfully imitate George as the siblings watched the military procession from the Queen Victoria Memorial.

Louis seemed to copy the way his brother flicked his hair, then smoothed down his own in an exaggerated fashion.

He similarly stole the limelight at last year’s Trooping the Colour ceremony, yawning and later dancing during the quick march of the Scots Guards to Highland Laddie.

During the 2023 Trooping the Colour parade, Louis, then aged five, ostensibly held his nose to possibly ward off the smell of horse manure from the many military mounts.

He was also seen yawning and fidgeting during the service for his grandfather’s coronation at Westminster Abbey in May 2023.

This year marks the third Trooping the Colour parade of Charles’ reign.

The King requested that members of the royal family in uniform wear black armbands in tribute to the 241 passengers and crew killed on Thursday when an Air India plane bound for Gatwick crashed in Ahmedabad.

The colour – regimental flag – being trooped this year is the King’s Colour of Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards, also known as the sovereign’s bodyguard and which is celebrating its 375th anniversary this year.