Prince George is all smiles as he celebrates 12th birthday in new photo

Prince George has turned 12, with the Prince and Princess of Wales releasing a new photograph of their eldest child to mark the occasion.

The future king – one year away from being a teenager – is pictured outdoors, smiling and relaxed as he leans on a rustic wooden gate in Norfolk.

George is wearing a white checked shirt with rolled up sleeves and a dark green fleece gilet, and a blue and white friendship bracelet can be seen on his left wrist as he rests his folded arms on the gate.

open image in gallery George is wearing a white checked shirt with rolled up sleeves and a dark green fleece gilet ( Josh Shinner/Kensington Palace )

It was taken earlier in the year by photographer Josh Shinner and posted on Kensington Palace’s social media.

The post was accompanied by the message: “Happy 12th Birthday to Prince George!” followed by a cake emoji.

The Prince and Princess of Wales frequently post photographs of their children for their followers, often taken by Kate herself, who is a keen amateur photographer.

Earlier this year, they released an image of Princess Charlotte, captured by Kate on an iPhone during a family trip to Cumbria, to mark Charlotte’s 10th birthday.

open image in gallery The Prince of Wales and Prince George at Wimbledon ( PA Wire )

They also shared a portrait of Prince Louis for his seventh birthday, which was taken by Mr Shinner.

George, whose birthday falls during his summer break from school, has one year left at his prep school, Lambrook, before he moves on to his senior school, with either Eton or Marlborough College thought to be the frontrunners.

The future king joined his parents and sister, Princess Charlotte, at the Wimbledon men’s final earlier this month, where he used a fan to keep cool in the Royal Box in the blazing afternoon sun.

In June, George was seen nudging his boisterous younger brother Louis on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave more calmly at the crowd following the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

open image in gallery William and Kate leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London with their newborn son, Prince George, in 2013 (Dominic Lipinski/PA) ( PA Archive )

Prince George Alexander Louis was born in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London, at 4.24pm on July 22 2013, weighing 8lb 6oz.

He made his debut in front of the world’s media on the hospital steps one day later, wrapped in a white merino wool shawl, cradled in his mother’s arms.