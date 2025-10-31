Calls to change ‘Prince Andrew’ place names after King strips title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Calls to change street signs and place names honouring Prince Andrew have intensified across the UK, following the King’s brother being stripped of his titles.

Multiple locations nationwide currently bear the controversial royal’s name, with some areas already initiating official processes for alteration.

In Northern Ireland, councillors are set to debate a proposal in November to rename Prince Andrew Way in the coastal Co Antrim town of Carrickfergus. Mid and East Antrim councillor Aaron Skinner stated he "would like to see the road named after the late Queen Elizabeth II instead."

The Alliance party representative, whose party has submitted the request to council, said residents in the area had been expressing concerns over the street name for some time due to Andrew’s association with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein – Andrew has always denied wrongdoing.

Mr Skinner said he has been “inundated” with calls about the issue since news broke of the King’s decision to strip his brother of his titles.

“It’s very important to us to protect the royal heritage of Carrickfergus and keep that in place and we’re very honoured to have that, but we really don’t feel, especially in light of the actions by the palace, that it’s appropriate to have Prince Andrew (as a name),” he said.

“The title doesn’t exist any more, so we’ve submitted a motion for council officers to look at options to rename it in such a way as to maintain that Royal heritage, and we would love to see it named after, for instance, the late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, but obviously that’s a matter for the royal household.

“So, what we’re asking for is the council officers to look at options and come back to council then with how we could rename this and what we could rename it to.”

open image in gallery A street sign for Prince Andrew Park and Prince Andrew Gardens in south Belfast, Northern Ireland ( PA/PA Wire )

Mr Skinner said he hoped there would be unanimous political backing within the council, for a change.

“We’ve had correspondence around this for years now (from residents), certainly before I was in council, but over the last number of weeks it’s really ramped up as the palace have begun taking actions. And certainly the last 24 hours we’ve been inundated.”

There are several other locations in Northern Ireland that carry the name Prince Andrew, including: Prince Andrew Gardens and adjoining Prince Andrew Park in south Belfast; and Prince Andrew Crescent in Moygashel, Co Tyrone, which is part of the Mid Ulster District Council area.

US lawyer Gloria Allred, who represented several of Epstein’s victims, backed moves to change the names.

“Especially Prince Andrew Way,” she told BBC Radio Ulster. “Because we don’t like his way of doing things and the people he associated with.”

A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is aware of the statement issued by His Majesty in relation to the formal process to remove the style, titles and honours of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

“Any potential changes to street names within the borough would need to be brought before the council for consideration. “

open image in gallery Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, April 11, 2021. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “Any application for the renaming of a street needs to be accompanied by a petition of at least one third of the residents of the street, showing an interest/support in changing the street name.

“This petition must indicate what name is being proposed with a second choice of street name included on the petition.

“The application with the supporting petition is then presented to committee and council to seek approval to progress the application.

“If approval is given to progress the application, council will then conduct its own survey to seek opinions of all persons affected by renaming the street. The survey will include all residents, over 18 years of age, who are listed on the electoral register and the owner or tenant of commercial premises in the street.

“Following this survey, the application will progress to committee for recommendation to change the street name only if the council survey indicates that at least two thirds of the residents are in agreement with the proposed name change.

“If an application is granted approval, then council will supply and erect new street name plates to replace the existing nameplates and will notify relevant stakeholders and the applicant that the street renaming has been approved.”

A statement from Mid Ulster District Council said: “The Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) (NI) Order 1995 affords council discretion to approve street names; therefore, this is a matter for council elected members and any proposed change of street name would be brought through the council for its consideration.”