Prime Minister condemns graffiti outside Angela Rayner’s flat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner have condemned graffiti outside the Deputy Prime Minister’s seaside flat in Hove.

The word “bitch” along with a much larger sign saying “tax evader!” have been pictured on a white wall on the outside of the home, after Ms Rayner admitted underpaying stamp duty on the property.

Ms Rayner’s spokesperson has called the vandalism “totally unjustifiable and beyond the pale” and said it is a matter for the police.

Across the road from her seafront flat, “Tax evader Rayner” and “Rayner tax avoidance” have been graffitied on construction chipboard.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “Some of you may have seen the photos of the vandalism of the Deputy Prime Minister’s home this morning.

“The Prime Minister condemns this vandalism in the strongest possible terms.

“Whatever scrutiny our parliamentarians may face, it is appalling that their private homes should be targeted in this way.”

Similar graffiti has also been daubed on the pavement close to the front of the property.

The Deputy Prime Minister’s spokesperson said: “This vandalism to residents’ homes is totally unjustifiable and beyond the pale.

“Neither Angela nor her neighbours deserve to be subjected to harassment and intimidation.

“It will rightly be a matter for the police to take action as they deem appropriate.”

Local residents in Hove have been coming to inspect the graffiti on Thursday morning.

MP for Hove and Portslade, Peter Kyle told the PA news agency “Hove is better than this” as he expressed disappointment at the graffiti.

Mr Kyle, the Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary, said: “I’m really disappointed that the heritage wall has been defaced over this issue. Hove is better than this.

“There are many, many ways people can express their anger and disappointment in Angela Rayner, including reporting her to the Commissioner for Standards. But defacing a wall is not one of those ways.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We have been made aware of graffiti outside an address in Hove.

“The matter is being treated as criminal damage and we are proactively making enquiries to gather information as to the circumstances.

“We will be contacting the homeowner to identify and address any further concerns.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting serial 528 of 04/09.”