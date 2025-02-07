PM warns ministers can ‘be disruptors or disrupted’ in six-hour Cabinet meeting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer told ministers they could “either be the disruptors or the disrupted” at the start of a marathon Cabinet meeting on Friday.

His comments began a roughly six-hour meeting with his top ministers at Lancaster House in Westminster, during which he urged them to “increase the pace of change” against a background of global and domestic instability.

During an initial political Cabinet, without Civil Service officials, the Prime Minister took aim at “right-wing populists” who claimed to be “on the side of working people” but could only offer “grievances not solutions”, according to a readout of the meeting.

While he praised civil servants, he also warned that caution was “hard-wired” into Whitehall and called for ministers to do more to reform public services and deliver on the Government’s agenda.

Adopting the language of Silicon Valley, he said: “My reflection is that while we are working away the world is speeding up.

“We can either be the disruptors or the disrupted.”

The meeting comes as the Government finds itself still searching for economic growth amid deteriorating poll numbers, a rise in support for Reform UK and the looming threat of tariffs from the new Trump administration in Washington that could derail Labour’s economic plans.

It also follows a Bank of England forecast, published on Thursday, that halved growth expectations for 2025, while predicting stronger growth in subsequent years and cutting interest rates.

Thursday’s news will have been a blow for a Government with growth at the heart of its plans, and the Prime Minister began the official Cabinet session with a focus on the economy.

The meeting also saw Chancellor Rachel Reeves point to support for the third runway at Heathrow as a model for boosting growth – a decision that is said to have caused some friction with Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband.

Mr Miliband has previously voted against a third runway, but pushed on the issue on Friday morning said he would “abide by collective responsibility”, while stressing that any plans for a runway had to “pass strict environmental conditions and meet our carbon budgets”.

Other areas touched on during the meeting included engagement with businesses, plans to reform public services and the Government’s plans for artificial intelligence.