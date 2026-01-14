John Swinney welcomes U-turn on ‘foolhardy’ digital ID proposals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s First Minister has welcomed the UK Government’s U-turn on its “foolhardy” digital ID plans.

On Tuesday, Government officials insisted the plans were always to be optional despite Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer saying people “will not be able to work in the United Kingdom” without a digital ID.

On Wednesday, Chancellor Rachel Reeves said there will still have to be digital identification checks but the Government was “relaxed” about what was used, including an e-visa or e-passport, describing reports of a U-turn as “overwritten”.

Speaking to the Press Association on Wednesday, John Swinney – who has opposed the plans since they were announced – said: “I welcome the decision that the Prime Minister has come to to abandon what I thought was a foolhardy scheme of compulsory ID cards.

“I thought it was flawed from the beginning and I’m glad the Prime Minister has now acknowledged that point.”

Mr Swinney added: “I think the point of consistency that is now emerging from the Prime Minister is he’s always changing his mind.

“I think this is about the 13th U-turn that the Prime Minister has undertaken, so I think it’s just another illustration of why people are supporting the trusted leadership of the Scottish National Party Government here in Scotland, because we deliver what we promise.”