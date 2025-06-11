Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Parliamentary schedule for Wednesday June 11

.

Rhiannon James
Wednesday 11 June 2025 01:00 EDT

We will be covering the House of Commons and House of Lords throughout the day.

All timings approximate and subject to business.

House of Commons:1130 Wales questions1200 Prime Minister’s Questions1230 Statement on Spending Review 20251330 Ten-Minute Rule motion on positioning of letterboxes1340 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Bill (second reading)An adjournment debate on British Coal Staff Superannuation Scheme

Westminster Hall:0930 Impact of the space industry on the economy1100 Sentencing for the theft of tool of trade1430 Child poverty and no recourse to public funds1600 Outdoor education1630 NHS funding in the South West

House of Lords:1430 Oral questions1520 Armed Forces Commissioner Bill – consideration of Commons amendments/reasonsHolocaust Memorial Bill – report stage

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in