Teenage boy arrested after 17-year-old stabbed in Primark store

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a teenager was stabbed in front of shoppers in a Primark store in Nottingham city centre.

The 17-year-old victim is in hospital with serious injuries after being slashed in the chest in the shop in Long Row at about 11.30am on Sunday, police said.

The 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, Nottinghamshire Police added.

Detective Inspector Paul Shortt said: “This was a shocking incident that will have caused considerable alarm to anyone who witnessed it.

“A team of detectives has been working throughout the day to investigate this incident and we have now identified a suspect.”

Officers believe there was an altercation outside the store between a group of young people before the attack happened.

A suspect then fled in the direction of Market Square, police said.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics and was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the force said.

A Primark spokesperson said earlier on Sunday: “Our Nottingham store is currently closed until further notice following an incident that took place earlier today.

“Our thoughts are with the victim and we are focused on supporting our colleagues who were in store at the time.

“We are assisting the police with their investigation and are unable to comment further.”