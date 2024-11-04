Jeans worth £15 found to be more durable than those worth £150

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Women’s jeans that were found to have cost just £15 have proven to be more durable than their £150 equivalent, a new study has shown.

The research found that cheap cothes have outperformed more expensive items in durability, which showed that price was not necessarily an indicator of long-term quality.

The University of Leeds has worked with major clothing retailer Primark to test items to set “standards” on how long clothing should last, and assessed 65 products as part of their research.

Primark hopes to incorporate the information into its guidelines in order to improve the value of its products for customers.

Kate Morris, who led the research team at the university, said: “We have equipment that can mimic years and years of wear and tear of garments in a matter of hours.

‘No correlation’ were found between price and durability (Jacob King/PA) ( PA Wire )

“We had to consider how the garments are actually used. So, with jeans we focused on things such as the fabric rubbing together and seam strength.

“For hoodies we look at pilling, which are the small bobbles that form on fabric.”

She added that there was “no correlation” between price and durability.

The second-best performer in the men’s T-shirt category cost only £5 after seventeen styles were tested.

Vicki Swain, Product Longevity and Partnerships Lead at Primark Cares said: “When we find clothes that we love, we wear them again and again and again.

“The Durability Framework will support on delivering enhanced durability across our ranges, meaning that customers can continue to wear their favourite clothes for longer. It’s an important step towards our goal of strengthening the durability of our clothing by 2025.

“We’re proud to be publishing these guidelines and hope it will encourage wider conversation.”