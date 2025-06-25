Around 100 jobs to be cut at Primark headquarters in Dublin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Primark is to cut around 150 jobs in Ireland, the UK and the US, the company has confirmed.

Around 100 redundancies will be at its international headquarters in Dublin.

It means around 7% of the company’s 1,500 staff in the Irish capital will be impacted.

The planned 150 job cuts are in people and culture, finance and procurement.

The move is connected to a decision to outsource some of its support activities to a third party.

It is understood the third party is Accenture in Mumbai.

As is required by law, the Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke and Alan Dillon, Minister of State for Small Business and Retail, have been notified of the company’s collective redundancy plan.

A Primark spokesperson said: “As we continue to grow internationally, we need to evolve our operating model to best support this ambition.

“We’re exploring how resourcing via external partners could help support our operations so that we can focus our own resources on what we do best.

“As part of this, we are now proposing that a number of support function activities move to a third party and we are beginning a collective consultation.

“This unfortunately will impact a number of Primark colleagues primarily in our head office operations.

“While this is all about setting us up for future success and continuing to offer great products at great prices to our customers, these are not decisions we take lightly.

“We understand how difficult this news is for those colleagues affected and we’ll be working to support them as best we can.”