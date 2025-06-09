Pret plans mega-stores in bid to encourage people to dine in

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pret a Manger is set to introduce a new store format featuring made-to-order food and expanded dining areas, as part of an initiative to speed up its regional growth throughout the UK.

The sandwich and coffee chain, long favoured by London commuters, aims to create an inviting atmosphere for customers to dine in and relax. This adjustment also reflects the increasing prevalence of remote working.

With a current portfolio of 500 locations across the UK, Pret is testing the new format in Broughty Ferry near Dundee, and Maidenhead, Berkshire.

It said this would differentiate from the format of most of its London stores, where it primarily sells “grab-and-go” products, with customers typically served in less than a minute.

It has developed an exclusive menu for the shops, where much of its menu is made to order, there is more space for dine-in customers and it will operate a Little Stars Cafe play area for families with young children.

The move is part of efforts by Pret to expand beyond London, with the vast majority of its recent coffee shop openings taking place outside the capital.

open image in gallery Pret a Manger is opening two new-format stores (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Archive )

Clare Clough, Pret’s managing director for UK & Europe, said: “Throughout the past five years, we’ve made it a priority to bring Pret to more people, whether you’re a City worker commuting to the office, a parent juggling work and family life, or someone catching up with friends.

“Now, we’re taking that further, making Pret a destination for customers in a bit less of a rush who want a comfortable space to enjoy delicious food and spend time with family and friends.

“Our teams have been hard at work making sure everything from the shop design to the unique menu items have been carefully thought through and we can’t wait to see how our customers respond.”

The business was founded in London in 1986 by Julian Metcalfe and Sinclair Beecham. It was bought by German investor JAB Holdings in 2018 for around £1.5 billion.

Last week, JAB said it could consider selling a stake in the sandwich chain ahead of a potential stock market flotation.