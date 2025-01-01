Two teenagers killed and two more suffer life threatening injuries in New Year’s Day car crash
The fatal collision took place at 1.20am on 1 January, in Staithes Road, Preston
Two teenagers aged 16 and 18 have died following a collision in the early hours of New Year’s Day, police said.
A grey VW Golf and a black Vauxhall Grandland were heading in opposite directions when they collided on Staithes Road, Preston, Hull, at around 1.20am on Wednesday, Humberside Police said.
The 16-year-old died at the scene while the 18-year-old was taken to hospital where he could not be saved.
Two other passengers, a girl aged 16 and a 17-year-old boy, suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital. The driver suffered minor injuries.
A 62-year-old man in the Vauxhall Grandland also suffered life-threatening injuries.
The Vauxhall driver, a woman aged 34, suffered a badly injured arm and they were also taken to hospital. Two other passengers suffered minor injuries.
Humberside Police said: “Their families have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist-trained officers at this extremely difficult time.”
The force appealed for anyone witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage around that time to contact them on 101.
