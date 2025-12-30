Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

In Pictures: Contrasts abound in colourful year on the UK’s coast

Here are some of the most spectacular coastal pictures from the last 12 months.

A surfer at Tynemouth Longsands beach (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A surfer at Tynemouth Longsands beach (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

The UK’s coastline saw huge waves during dramatic winter storms and beaches packed with people throughout a long, hot summer.

Here are some of the most dramatic sea and sand-related snaps taken by the Press Association news agency’s photographers during 2025:

Storm Eowyn battered the UK at the end of January.

The stormy winter gave way to a dry spring and by June, parts of the UK were experiencing a heatwave, bringing sun-seekers to beaches around the country.

Another heatwave followed in July 11 as temperatures soared above 30C.

But there was a sudden change in August as a summer storm – strong enough to be named as Floris – hit the UK and Ireland.

And the stormy weather returned in December, with Bram battering the UK coast with high winds and heavy rain.

