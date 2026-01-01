Press Association’s most eye-catching photos of the royal family in 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With state visits to Britain by world leaders, several tours abroad, and the pomp and ceremony of annual celebrations at home, Press Association photographers have been close to hand to capture the royal family carrying out their duties throughout 2025.

Here, chief royal photographer Aaron Chown selects his favourite images from a year following the King and his family at home and abroad.

Mr Chown’s favourite image from Trooping the Colour in 2025 saw him capture a delighted Kate and Charlotte in a carriage passing the crowds of onlookers.

He said: “With a huge number of photographers present, it is very hard to get a unique and standout image – however with the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte looking directly across with beaming smiles on their faces on this happy day, the picture comes across with great effect.”

The Well Child Awards recognise the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families, and Mr Chown said Harry was on fine form.

“Capturing this image was very much about showcasing the fun and uplifting energy Prince Harry brought to his meetings with each child,” the photographer said.

“He allowed them time to talk and injected some fun by ‘sword fighting’ with Gwen Foster, nine.”

Mr Chown said of the moment he captured the Trumps with the King and Queen: “When photographing any formal photograph with the royal family, the pressure is always on, checking and double-checking settings and lighting, however trusting my ability to nail it.”

After capturing William show off his sporting prowess in Rio, Mr Chown said: “Photographing members of the royal family as they visit other countries is always filled with a variety of images. From formal handshakes, visiting historic landmarks and engaging charities and patronages, it can yield some fantastic images.

“None more so than the Prince of Wales as he gave it his all playing beach volleyball. You always hope to capture such an exciting moment, from the expression on his face to his rush for the ball.”