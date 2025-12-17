Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Ex-PSNI officer arrested over alleged sexual offences while on duty – Ombudsman

The arrest was made on Wednesday after a complaint was made.

The arrest took place on Wednesday following a complaint and the commencement of a criminal investigation (PA)
The arrest took place on Wednesday following a complaint and the commencement of a criminal investigation (PA) (PA Archive)

A former police officer has been arrested over several alleged non-recent sexual offences, the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland has said.

The alleged offences include a number of “serious” sexual offences and misconduct in public office, it said.

They are alleged to have taken place while he was on duty as a serving Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officer.

The arrest by the Ombudsman took place on Wednesday following a complaint and the commencement of a criminal investigation.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in