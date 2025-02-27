Premier League figure accused of raping teen girl, then paying her £150

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A senior English football figure is accused of raping an underage girl, then giving her £150.

The man works in the Premier League but cannot be named due to a court anonymity order.

A woman is suing him for damages for rape and sexual assault, in a civil case.

The incident allegedly took place at his home in the 1990s, when she was 15 years old.

The man’s lawyers said the man denied raping her. However, he admitted a “cash for sex” arrangement with her, initiated when she was “16 or just 17”.

The age of consent in the UK is 16.

In documents filed at the High Court in London, lawyers for the woman claimed that the man “was aware” that the woman was 15 at the time of the alleged rape.

They said that the “disgusting and traumatising” experience left her “inevitably humiliated and stigmatised”.

The documents alleged that the incident took place after she was dropped off at the man’s home by her parents.

open image in gallery Lawyers have filed documents at the High Court in London ( PA Archive )

Afterwards, they said, he gave her “£150 in three £50 notes” which left her feeling “inevitably violated and ashamed”.

They continued: “The claimant was fearful of disclosing the fact of the index sexual assaults at the time, as she was aware of the power that the defendant held.”

They added: “She feared that she would suffer repercussions and also feared that she or her family may come to some harm if she disclosed what the defendant had done to her.”

The filings stated that the woman suffered from “consequential psychological symptoms”, including “complex post-traumatic stress disorder” and “recurrent depressive disorder”.

She reported the incident to the police in 2021 but was later told that no further action would be taken.

The man has denied that the alleged rape took place, with his lawyers describing the claim as “wholly unfounded” and the accusations as “dishonest and malicious”.

They admitted that the pair had a “cash for sex” arrangement while the woman was aged 16 or 17, but that she “continued to enjoy a friendship” with him for many years.

The documents read: “The defendant had asked the claimant if she wanted to earn some cash for sex, to which she readily agreed.

“The defendant’s request was not made whilst the claimant was at his home, and having accepted the request, she then travelled to his home under her own steam.”

They claimed that the pair had engaged in consensual sexual intercourse “up to about 15 occasions in total… for which he rewarded her with cash payments, in line with her expectations”.

In a separate document, the woman admitted through her legal team that she had sexual intercourse with the man when she was 17, but “expressly denied” that she “readily agreed” to the cash-for-sex arrangement, and added that she believed he would “provide her with a career” if she “complied with his sexual demands”.

In April 2024, Judge Amanda Stevens ruled that the man should be anonymised in the civil proceedings, as it was “necessary to secure the proper administration of justice” and that “there is no sufficient countervailing public interest in disclosure”.

A further hearing in the case is expected to be held at a later date.