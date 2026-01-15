How ‘pervasive culture of mistreatment’ is causing pregnant women to leave their jobs
One in seven women with children or who are expecting have either left or felt compelled to leave their employment, TUC said
A "pervasive" culture of mistreatment in the workplace is forcing many women out of their jobs due to pregnancy or parenthood, a new report has revealed.
The Trades Union Congress (TUC) found that one in seven women with children or who are expecting have either left or felt compelled to leave their employment.
This exodus is often attributed to issues such as a lack of flexible working options, with new and expectant parents experiencing unfair treatment at an "alarmingly high rate".
Many who faced such injustices or felt pressured to resign chose not to pursue action, citing the stress involved or a lack of knowledge about where to seek guidance.
The TUC's research, which surveyed 3,000 adults including 1,776 workers with children or who were expecting, underscores a widespread pattern of mistreatment affecting new and expectant parents across UK workplaces.
TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Having a baby should be a moment of joy, but a pervasive culture of mistreatment at work is robbing too many parents of that experience. Some are even being forced out of their jobs.
“Change can’t come soon enough. The Employment Rights Act will deliver long-overdue protections for families across the country. Government must now ensure that these new rights are introduced in full as quickly as possible.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks