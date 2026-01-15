Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A "pervasive" culture of mistreatment in the workplace is forcing many women out of their jobs due to pregnancy or parenthood, a new report has revealed.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) found that one in seven women with children or who are expecting have either left or felt compelled to leave their employment.

This exodus is often attributed to issues such as a lack of flexible working options, with new and expectant parents experiencing unfair treatment at an "alarmingly high rate".

Many who faced such injustices or felt pressured to resign chose not to pursue action, citing the stress involved or a lack of knowledge about where to seek guidance.

The TUC's research, which surveyed 3,000 adults including 1,776 workers with children or who were expecting, underscores a widespread pattern of mistreatment affecting new and expectant parents across UK workplaces.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Having a baby should be a moment of joy, but a pervasive culture of mistreatment at work is robbing too many parents of that experience. Some are even being forced out of their jobs.

“Change can’t come soon enough. The Employment Rights Act will deliver long-overdue protections for families across the country. Government must now ensure that these new rights are introduced in full as quickly as possible.”