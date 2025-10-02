Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Praying mantises have been spotted twice in the wild in England for the first time, with experts suggesting they may have been “blown over” from mainland Europe.

The stick insects were spotted in gardens near Truro and Mousehole in Cornwall, according to the Cornwall Wildlife Trust (CWT).

The charity said the insects could have to Cornwall by strong winds, or been transported accidentally to the UK in someone’s luggage.

They added it is also possible that the insects are from a pet collection, though that was unlikely given they were spotted in different locations and nobody has claimed them.

There are breeding populations of praying mantises on the Isle of Wight and the Channel Islands but not on mainland England.

“It seems it’s only a matter of time before they colonise mainland Britain,” the CWT said.

“The European praying mantis are about three inches long. They eat a variety of insects such as crickets and flies and are not a threat to humans.

“It is native to southern Europe but appears to be moving north, considered a ‘climate migrant’.”

Cornwall does have established populations of stick insects, owing to the county’s mild conditions, but not of the praying mantis variety. The Royal Entomological Society (RES), a group dedicated to the study of insects, says this is a useful comparison for how exotic species may settle in England.

Dr Luke Tilley, director of communications and engagement at RES, said: “Praying mantises are charismatic, unmistakable insects and their appearance in Cornwall is fascinating, a new animal to be spotted in the UK.

“At the moment, these are just sightings, not confirmed breeding populations, but they remind us how insects respond quickly to changes in climate and land use.

“Insects come in all shapes and sizes and are superb indicators of environmental change.

“Citizen scientists can make a real difference by recording what they see on platforms such as iNaturalist and submitting records to national schemes.

“The more we understand about new arrivals and shifting distributions, the better prepared we are to protect native species, nature’s food chains and our crops.”

In 2021, the Herefordshire Biological Records Centre recorded a praying mantis sighting in a garden in Oxford. Another was spotted in a plant nursery in Stratford, East London.