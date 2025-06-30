Urgent concerns over UK fuel supplies as oil refinery owner collapses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The parent company behind one of Britain’s largest oil refineries has collapsed into administration, sparking immediate concerns over the nation's fuel supplies and the livelihoods of hundreds of workers.

State Oil, which owns the Lindsey refinery in North Lincolnshire through its Prax Group subsidiary, appointed administrators on Monday.

This move was swiftly followed by a separate winding-up order issued against the Lindsey oil refinery itself and its related businesses, with a liquidator now appointed.

The collapse directly impacts more than 180 staff employed by State Oil, alongside an estimated 440 workers at the Lindsey refinery.

Trade union Unite has urgently called for government intervention, warning that the firm's failure could severely jeopardise UK oil supplies, leaving the country on a "cliff edge".

The situation is particularly critical given that the Lindsey site is one of only five large oil refineries remaining in the UK, following the recent closure of the Grangemouth plant in Scotland.

open image in gallery Trade union Unite called on the Government for urgent intervention as it raised concerns that the failure of the firm could impact UK oil supplies, leaving the UK on a "cliff edge" ( PA )

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The Lindsey oil refinery is strategically important and the Government must intervene immediately to protect workers and fuel supplies.

“Unite has constantly warned the Government that its policies have placed the oil and gas industry on a cliff edge.

“It has failed to act and instead put its fingers in its ears.

“The Government needs a short-term strategy to keep Lindsey operating and a sustainable long-term plan to fully protect all oil and gas workers.”

Energy Minister Michael Shanks said the firm’s collapse was “deeply concerning” and said the company had left the Government with “little time to act”.

He said: “There have been longstanding issues with this company and workers have been badly let down.

“The Secretary of State is today writing to the Insolvency Service to demand an immediate investigation into the conduct of the directors and the circumstances surrounding this insolvency.

“The Government will ensure supplies are maintained, protect our energy security, and do everything we can to support workers and the local community, including engaging with trade unions and industry bodies.”

open image in gallery Energy Minister Michael Shanks said the firm’s collapse was “deeply concerning” and said the company had left the Government with “little time to act” ( Getty )

He added: “The Government believes that the business’s leadership have a responsibility to the workers and the local community.

“We call on them to do the right thing and support the workers through this difficult period.”

Built in 1968, the Lindsey refinery can process around 113,000 barrels of oil a day.

Clare Boardman, joint administrator of State Oil and Prax, said: “We appreciate that this is a very difficult and uncertain time for the employees and everyone involved and we will be on site to support them during this challenging period.

“We will be considering all options for the group, including the prospect of a sale for the group’s upstream business and retail operations, such as petrol stations, in the UK and Europe, all of which remain outside of insolvency.

“We thank the group’s team members and other stakeholders for their continued support.”

Prax Group was not immediately available for comment.