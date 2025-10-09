‘Thank God for just being lazy’: Man wins £125k jackpot after forgetting to cancel lottery ticket
James Adams, 31, was asked by his fiancée to cancel his direct debit to save money for their wedding
A man who forgot to cancel his lottery direct debit after his fiancée asked him to save money for their wedding has won £125,000.
James Adams was asked by his bride-to-be, Rouhanna Coulthard, to cancel his Postcode Lottery entry three months ago - but thankfully, the money-saving request slipped his mind.
The 31-year-old motion graphic designer said: "I was going to stop doing it three months ago then forgot. Thank God for just being lazy and really silly. Incompetence pays off!"
Rohanna, who started screaming when the cheque was revealed, said: "James never told me that he had signed up and I asked him to cancel the direct debit when I saw it going out because we are saving for the wedding.
"Thank goodness he didn’t. I wouldn’t be doing too great and [would] probably not be very well."
She laughed: "But here we are. I forgive him."
The couple shared a £1m pot of cash with seven other neighbours in Kingswood near Bristol after their postcode won the lottery's weekly millionaire street prize.
Four other winning locations are set to be announced, with local charities in each of the winning areas to also receive a combined total of £1m.
One of their neighbours, bride-to-be Gemma Marson-May, had a premonition that she would land a prize over the summer.
"I just had a strong feeling that I would win, so I signed up in August,” she said.
"I felt like the postcode would win in September. I’m only a week out, really, so this has worked pretty well.
"It sounds like nonsense, but something said to me that if I didn't sign up, I'd be stupid. When I went to join up, I then considered just leaving it, but I thought I would kick myself if I didn't."
Another winner said this win has brought a smile back on his face after several years of difficult health battles.
Steve Hooper underwent a triple bypass nine years ago and is currently being monitored after having treatment for bladder cancer.
The motor insurance claims handler said: "I’ve been living with cancer for the past four years. It could kill me, but I’m still smiling.
“I go every three months for a check-up. I’ve had a triple bypass too. But this has brought a really big smile to my face and will bring one to a lot of other people I know."
