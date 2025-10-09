Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man who forgot to cancel his lottery direct debit after his fiancée asked him to save money for their wedding has won £125,000.

James Adams was asked by his bride-to-be, Rouhanna Coulthard, to cancel his Postcode Lottery entry three months ago - but thankfully, the money-saving request slipped his mind.

The 31-year-old motion graphic designer said: "I was going to stop doing it three months ago then forgot. Thank God for just being lazy and really silly. Incompetence pays off!"

Rohanna, who started screaming when the cheque was revealed, said: "James never told me that he had signed up and I asked him to cancel the direct debit when I saw it going out because we are saving for the wedding.

"Thank goodness he didn’t. I wouldn’t be doing too great and [would] probably not be very well."

She laughed: "But here we are. I forgive him."

open image in gallery James Adams, centre, and his partner Rohanna Coulthard are saving up for their wedding ( Postcode Lottery )

The couple shared a £1m pot of cash with seven other neighbours in Kingswood near Bristol after their postcode won the lottery's weekly millionaire street prize.

Four other winning locations are set to be announced, with local charities in each of the winning areas to also receive a combined total of £1m.

One of their neighbours, bride-to-be Gemma Marson-May, had a premonition that she would land a prize over the summer.

"I just had a strong feeling that I would win, so I signed up in August,” she said.

"I felt like the postcode would win in September. I’m only a week out, really, so this has worked pretty well.

open image in gallery Gemma Marson-May had a premonition she would win so signed up in August ( Postcode Lottery )

"It sounds like nonsense, but something said to me that if I didn't sign up, I'd be stupid. When I went to join up, I then considered just leaving it, but I thought I would kick myself if I didn't."

Another winner said this win has brought a smile back on his face after several years of difficult health battles.

Steve Hooper underwent a triple bypass nine years ago and is currently being monitored after having treatment for bladder cancer.

The motor insurance claims handler said: "I’ve been living with cancer for the past four years. It could kill me, but I’m still smiling.

“I go every three months for a check-up. I’ve had a triple bypass too. But this has brought a really big smile to my face and will bring one to a lot of other people I know."