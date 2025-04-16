Subpostmasters say their fight is still on as they are made OBEs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former subpostmaster was in tears as she described going from “convicted criminal to an OBE” but said the “fight is still on” for justice despite the recognition.

Seema Misra was eight weeks pregnant with her second child when she was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment in 2010.

She has been campaigning for Horizon scandal victims since having a conviction overturned in April 2021, in which she had been accused of stealing £70,000 from her post office in West Byfleet, Surrey.

Reflecting on her journey at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, where she was made an OBE by the Princess Royal, she said: “Going to prison, that’s like a shameful thing.

“I’m OK to fight the Post Office day in, day out but it’s just prison I was still coming to terms with.”

The former subpostmaster said she would continue to fight to see “real culprits go behind bars” for the scandal.

Ms Misra was made an OBE along with fellow former subpostmasters Lee Castleton, 56, and Chris Head, 37.

All three said that, while the honour was special, the fight for compensation and accountability is still on.

Mr Castleton, from Bridlington, East Yorkshire, went bankrupt in 2004 after being sued by the Post Office over claims that there was a £25,000 shortfall at his branch which he could not account for.

He said he still wants “vindication” for the way he and his family were treated after that case.

Mr Castleton said: “As a postmaster when things are going well it’s wonderful and it’s very warmly received.

“But when things go wrong and you are suddenly cast out as it becomes very difficult, life becomes very, very difficult.

“People screamed ‘thief’ in the street at myself and my family, my daughter was spat at.

“It’s so much of a fall from grace really and it’s very difficult to take.”

Mr Castleton, who was portrayed in ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office by actor Will Mellor, launched a civil action against Fujitsu and the Post Office in March, alleging that they failed to disclose flaws in their software.

He explained: “This is not about money or what’s right or wrong, this is about the original case in 2007 and getting vindication for how I was treated.

“It’s very important to me, we have redress, and we have accountability but that we also have our right to be vindicated in a way that the public can see.”

He said that he was “very elated” by the OBE and that he was inspired “to shout louder” by being recognised for his work.

Mr Head was the youngest subpostmaster in the UK, aged just 18, when the Post Office pursued him through the courts for shortfalls of £80,000.

He has since set up petitions calling for compensation which have received more than 550,000 signatures.

Now 37, Mr Head admitted that, while he was proud, the OBE felt slightly premature.

“It would be nice if this was at the end of the process rather than strangely in the middle,” he explained.

The subpostmasters said Government promises of fair compensation led to expectations rising, but they have been disappointed by the offers they received.

Mr Head said: “The Government’s rhetoric all the time is that they’re going to pay full and fair compensation and yet then you’re saying people’s expectations have risen from them words and then when the offers drop, they’ve been described as derisory.

“It’s a battle in itself to get increases in small increments.”

Mr Castleton, Ms Misra and Mr Head were all made OBEs in the King’s New Years Honours list.

Anne had a “real understanding” of the campaign and had “real empathy” for the former subpostmasters and their families, according to all three campaigners.

“She understood because she’s done most of the postmasters ones, she said herself she can’t understand why it (compensation) hasn’t been finalised,” added Mr Head.

Among the dozens of people honoured on Wednesday was the former mayor of the West Midlands Sir Andy Street who was knighted by Anne.

The Conservative politician held the position for two terms before being defeated in last May’s elections by Labour candidate Richard Parker.