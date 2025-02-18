£1.8 million in redress payments secured for NI Post Office IT scandal victims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some £1.8 million in redress payments have been secured for three Northern Ireland victims of the Post Office IT scandal.

More than 900 former sub-postmasters across the UK were wrongly prosecuted between 1999 and 2015 because the Horizon computer system wrongly showed missing payments from their branch accounts.

Convictions were quashed by the Post Office (Horizon Systems) Act 2024, which came after a group of sub-postmasters took legal action against the Post Office.

The Horizon Convictions Redress Scheme was launched by the Government to enable people wrongly convicted of a crime because of the Horizon IT system used by the Post Office to apply for financial redress.

A law firm for the three, which includes two women and a man from across Northern Ireland who do not wish to be identified, said over the past week they have secured total compensation payments of £1.8 million.

They said each client has received a final settlement of £600,000, following interim payments of £200,000 last December under the overturned convictions redress scheme.

Michael Madden of Madden & Finucane Solicitors said the redress payments are welcomed, but cannot undo the damage done.

“The payments secured for three of our clients this week completes their full exoneration, following the overturning of their faulty convictions last year,” he said.

“They lived under the cloud of tarnished reputations for years and separately experienced devastating damage resulting from the miscarriage of justice.

“Although the redress payments are greatly welcomed, not all the damage can be undone, nor years given back.”