The key events leading up to Post Office inquiry report publication
The Post Office Horizon scandal saw approximately 1,000 individuals wrongfully prosecuted and convicted.
As the long-running inquiry prepares to release the first tranche of its final report, we examine the key events leading up to it’s publication.
1999
The Horizon IT system starts to be rolled out in Post Office branches across the UK.
2000
Alan Bates reports issues with the Horizon IT system.
2003
Alan Bates has his contract terminated after refusing to accept liability for the shortfalls in the accounts at his Llandudno branch in North Wales.
2004
Lee Castleton, from Bridlington, East Yorkshire, was found to have a £25,000 shortfall at his branch. He was made bankrupt after he lost his legal battle with the Post Office.
2009
Computer Weekly magazine breaks the story of seven subpostmasters beginning their fight for justice.
The Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance is established.
2010
Pregnant subpostmaster Seema Misra, who ran a Post Office in West Byfleet, Surrey, is jailed after being accused of stealing £74,000.
2012
Paula Vennells becomes chief executive of the Post Office.
2015
Post Office boss Paula Vennells tells MPs on the business select committee that there is no evidence of miscarriages of justice.
The Post Office halts prosecutions of subpostmasters.
2017
Legal action is launched against the Post Office by a group of 555 subpostmasters.
2019
A High Court judge rules that Horizon contained a number of "bugs, errors and defects" and there was a "material risk" that shortfalls in Post Office branch accounts were caused by the system.
The Post Office agreed to pay out £58 million to the 555 subpostmasters.
Post Office boss Paula Vennells is made a CBE.
2020
The Post Office does not oppose 44 appeals against convictions of subpostmasters.
2021
A statutory inquiry looking into the failings of the Horizon system and the wrongful convictions of subpostmasters begins.
The Court of Appeal quashes 39 wrongful crown court convictions.
2023
The Government announces that every wrongly convicted subpostmaster will be entitled to a fixed sum of £600,000 in compensation.
2024
ITV drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office airs for the first time.
The Metropolitan Police say they are looking at "potential fraud offences arising out of these prosecutions", for example "monies recovered from subpostmasters as a result of prosecutions or civil actions".
Paula Vennells voluntarily hands back her CBE.
Sir Alan Bates is knighted.
2025
The Department for Business and Trade says £1 billion of compensation has been paid to victims of the scandal.
The first tranche of the final inquiry report is published.
