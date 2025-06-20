Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry to publish first tranche of final report in July

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The inquiry into the Horizon IT scandal that led to the wrongful convictions of hundreds of Post Office workers will publish the first tranche of its final report next month.

The first volume is to focus on compensation as well as the devastating impact on the lives of victims, and will be released on July 8.

Sir Wyn Williams, the retired judge who is chairing the probe, is expected to make a public statement following its publication.

The inquiry was established in 2020 to ensure there was a “public summary of the failings which occurred with the Horizon IT system at the Post Office”.

It was converted into a statutory inquiry, giving its chair greater powers to compel witnesses and documents, in 2021.

Widely considered one of Britain’s biggest miscarriages of justice, the scandal saw subpostmasters prosecuted for stealing after faulty computer software made it seem like money was missing from their branches.

Many were sent to prison, shunned by their communities, and faced financial ruin.

The report will be available to read on the inquiry’s website at noon, and after this it will be laid before Parliament in line with Section 26 of the Inquiries Act 2005.

Core participants to the probe, which include affected subpostmasters, will receive a copy of the report in advance.