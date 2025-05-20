Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Post Office is set to compensate hundreds of former sub-postmasters whose personal information was inadvertently leaked online, the BBC has reported.

The data breach, which occurred last June, exposed the names and addresses of 555 individuals caught up in the Horizon IT scandal.

The Post Office has confirmed that individual compensation payouts will be capped at £5,000, with victims receiving either £5,000 or £3,500 depending on whether the leaked address was their current residence.

While the capped amount offers a base level of redress, the Post Office has indicated that individuals may still pursue claims for higher compensation.

This incident follows the widespread Horizon scandal, where faulty accounting software led to wrongful prosecutions of numerous sub-postmasters.

The statement said: “We have written to all named individuals either directly, or via their solicitors.

“If there are any individuals whose name was impacted by last year’s breach, but who have not received information about the payment for some reason, they can contact us or ask their solicitors if they have legal representation.”

Law firm Freeths told the BBC that 348 clients who had their data breached had already received payment.

Lawyer Will Richmond-Coggan said: “We welcome the progress we have made with this case, but there is still a long way to go to recognise the devastating impact of this breach for those affected.”

The Post Office has been contacted for comment.