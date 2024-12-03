Post Office issues Christmas warning as its busiest day approaches

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

With the Christmas period well underway and millions of gifts being purchased across the country, the Post Office has urged people to send mail early as it enters its busiest period.

The UK postal system is preparing for queues and huge numbers of cards and parcels, as gifts are sent far and wide three weeks ahead of Christmas Day. The Post Office warns it expects its busiest posting date on Monday 9 December.

But according to the organisation’s survey of 2,000 UK adults, more than a third (34 per cent) of shoppers will leave their gift buying to the last minute, with one in five completing their shop as late as 23 December.

Festive stress is taking hold, with 45 per cent of people revealing their loved ones “don’t want anything” or that they “already have everything they want”.

open image in gallery The Christmas period brings festive stress for many ( PA Archive )

The Post Office is urging those who need to post presents to loved ones to follow some key tips to help ensure presents arrive on time for the big day.

“We know buying for loved ones can be stressful, as you want to make sure you’re getting something personal that they’ll appreciate,” Newcastle postmaster Richard Fleetwood said. “Once you’ve decided what you’re buying, it’s our job to make sure it gets there safely and on time.”

Advice from the Post Office includes posting early, speaking to your postmaster, going to your local branch instead of awaiting deliveries, using tracked and signed services, completing customs forms online if sending abroad, and ensuring gifts are packaged correctly.

Postmaster experience director Mark Eldridge said: “Postmasters across the country and at the heart of local communities are here to help. By planning ahead and avoiding peak times, you can focus on what matters most – enjoying the festive season.”

Here is the full list of tips from the Post Office: