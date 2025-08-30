Vandals graffiti St George’s Cross on historic building

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 19th-century landmark has been defaced by vandals who painted a St George’s Cross on its facade, an act the local council has branded "upsetting".

Portsmouth Guildhall, a Victorian hall now used as an events venue, is one of several buildings and roads across the city that have been emblazoned with the red-and-white symbol, Portsmouth City Council confirmed.

A spokesperson for the council said on Friday: “The Guildhall is a civic and cultural landmark of great importance to the city and its residents.

“Damaging it is upsetting, unlawful and costly to repair. Although the painting has been removed, there is still visible damage.”

The council said it has a legal duty to remove any symbols painted on roads, but said no action is currently being taken to remove flags hanging from lamp posts or other public infrastructure if they are not causing a hazard.

It comes after police officers accused of taking down a Union flag said they were actually fitting anti-vandal cameras for a local church.

A post on X showed officers on a cherry-picker beside a lamppost with a flag attached.

The post, from X user Matthardybladerunner, stated: “No time to investigate car crime or burglaries though…” suggesting the officers were neglecting crime-fighting to take down the flag.

The post, put up around midday on Thursday, has since been seen 1.1 million times, garnering 4,000 retweets and 1,000 comments in response.

But Cumbria Police quoted the tweet themselves, in their response on Friday, identifying the officers as their own but giving a different explanation for the activity.

The force said in their post on X: “We’re aware of some online rumours, to clarify, no flags were harmed during the CCTV installation.

“The photo shows officers fitting a camera at a local church after vandalism reports. The flag stayed put.

“Please share to help stop misinformation and keep the facts flying high.”

The incident is believed to have happened in Barrow, Cumbria.

The widespread flying of flags, following an online movement called Operation Raise the Colours, has become contentious with some local authorities removing some flags.

It has become a controversial issue with some politicians decrying the removal of Union and St George’s Cross flags while others claim the increased flying of flags is a result of xenophobia or racism.