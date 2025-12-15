Pork scratchings factory gutted by ‘devastating’ fire ahead of Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A family-run pork scratchings factory in the West Midlands has been gutted by a “devastating” fire ahead of Christmas, putting supplies of the snack at risk.

West Midlands Fire Service dispatched more than a dozen crews on Sunday evening to tackle a large blaze at G. Simmons & Sons Pork Scratchings in Bloxwich, Walsall.

Witnesses reported thick smoke billowing across the area as firefighters worked through the night to contain flames that engulfed the industrial unit.

The company, a well‑known supplier of pork scratchings and crackling snacks, has now issued a statement to customers, which read: “Last night our factory [...] experienced a fire. This has been a devastating event for our family-run business and our team, and it is something we are still coming to terms with.

“We are incredibly grateful that no one was injured. Right now, we are carefully working through the recovery process, assessing the damage, and doing everything possible to rebuild and resume operations as soon as we are able.”

Pork scratchings, strips of salted pigs’ skin cooked until crisp, are believed to originate in the area known as the Black Country, and boomed in popularity in the early 20th century. The fire has left the business temporarily unable to produce any products, raising concerns about supply chains and availability in shops.

Local residents expressed sympathy on social media, while firefighters said the blaze involved two large drums of cooking oil and took more than 14 hours to fully extinguish.

The company added: “This situation is challenging, and we truly appreciate your patience, understanding, and support during this difficult time. Your continued trust means a great deal to us.”

One well-wisher wrote: “Tragic news but as you say no one was injured. Hope you get things sorted quickly and can put this behind you. As a retired small business owner I understand how upsetting these things can be.”

The company’s roots are in the Black Country’s hearty food tradition, evolving from a small butcher’s shop to one of the UK’s leading producers of pork scratchings.

Founded over 40 years ago by Graham Simmons, the business began by making sausages, burgers, black pudding, faggots, and pork scratchings at the back of the family shop in Walsall. Over time, the scratchings proved so popular that they became the company’s signature product. In 1994, Simmons moved into the purpose‑built factory in Bloxwich, where production expanded.

The business is run today by Graham’s sons, Shaun and Mark, and supplies supermarkets including Asda and Morrisons.