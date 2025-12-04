US fast-food chain brings ‘mega’ portions to British restaurants

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular US fast-food chain has brought its famous supersized portions to the UK for the first time, with diners divided over the offering.

Known for it’s Louisiana-style fried chicken, Popeyes was founded in New Orleans in 1972 and launched its first UK location in East London in 2021.

The American chain now has over 100 restaurants in Britain, fast becoming a mainstay on high streets.

It is now offering UK customers the chance to try its ‘mega dips’ – massive portions of sauce to accompany its main dishes. These come in paper cups that are more commonly associated with soft drinks.

There are two permanent flavours to try: the ‘Mega Kickback’ and the ‘Mega Ranch’ dips, coming at a whopping 2,552 kcal and 2,380 kcal.

open image in gallery There are three Popeyes ‘megadips’ to try ( Popeyes )

Slightly more manageable is the ‘Mega Cheese’ dip, a limited-time festive treat, which comes in at 527 kcal. Each cost £3.99.

Each of these are also available in a slightly more modest ‘Big’ size, at 160g instead of 400-450g.

These large-scale offerings are far more commonplace in the US, the home of fast-food. In the US, massive dips have long been on offer at Raisin Canes – a rival chicken shop with plans to launch in the UK in 2026.

TikTok user @paulmorris8524 said: ‘This looks unreal! Ghost Pepper Wings with Mega Dips is the perfect combo.’

And on Instagram, @marshlovesmallow, said: “None of this teaspoon energy you have going on with your dips currently!”

However, one user, @sulemann17, said: “We don’t need US portion sizes here man.”

Dave Hoskins, head of food at Popeyes UK, said: “Inspired by the worldwide love for huge dips, we thought it was about time to bring that extra bit of sauce to Popeyes in the UK.

“These oversized dips are the perfect pairing for our Shatter Crunchin’ chicken and are here to bring maximum flavour to the menu.”