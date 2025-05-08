Higgins leads congratulations for new Pope Leo XIV in Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Michael D Higgins has led congratulations in Ireland following the election of the new Pope Leo XIV.

Mr Higgins said Cardinal Robert Prevost, an American, becoming Pope was “an immensely significant moment for all those of faith and goodwill around the world”.

Irish premier Micheal Martin said the new Pope has the best wishes of all Irish people, while Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill said it was a day of “profound significance”.

The new Chicago-born pontiff addressed crowds of thousands at St Peter’s Square at the Vatican shortly after white smoke emerged from the Sistine Chapel on Thursday evening.

Mr Higgins said: “This is an immensely significant moment for all those of faith and goodwill around the world who look to the papacy for spiritual guidance, moral clarity and global leadership at a time described by his predecessor Pope Francis as needing the vocation of diplomacy.

“Pope Leo XIV assumes this important role at a time of great challenges for the world.

“I send Pope Leo my very best wishes as he begins his pontificate, and I welcome his statement that he is prepared to lead with compassion, wisdom and an enduring commitment to the values of peace, justice and human dignity.”

The president added: “Ireland enjoys a long-standing and deeply rooted connection with the Holy See.

“It is founded on shared values of interdependence, and the responsibility that goes with it, as well as historical ties.

“We in Ireland very much look forward to maintaining and deepening that relationship with Pope Leo, as we continue to share the project of fostering dialogue and understanding between peoples and nations.”

Irish premier Mr Martin said: “The scenes of great joy and celebrations in St Peter’s Square are a reflection of the hopes and goodwill felt by people of the Catholic faith from all around the world towards the new Pope.

“I hope that this groundswell of best wishes towards Pope Leo XIV will give him strength and support as he takes on the immense responsibility of his pontificate.

“I know that he has the best wishes of all Irish people, of all traditions.”

The Taoiseach added: “I also send my congratulations to the people of the United States, a country with which Ireland enjoys such a deep and strong relationship.

“To have a Pope from their country is a source of great pride and an honour for their nation.

“I wish Pope Leo XIV every strength, good health, and the required spiritual guidance as he begins his mission of leading the Catholic Church at a time of challenge, building on the pastoral direction and achievements of Pope Francis.

“I look forward to working with Pope Leo XIV as an important and influential partner in addressing the many and interlinked challenges facing our world, as we work for peace, justice and sustainable development for all.”

Northern Ireland’s First Minister, MS O’Neill, has described the appointment of Pope Leo XIV as a “day of profound significance”, urging the American Pope to stand with Gaza.

In a post on X, she wrote: “This is a day of profound significance for Catholics in Ireland and worldwide, as Pope Leo XIV assumes his role of spiritual leader.

“I hope he will use his influence to stand up for the marginalised and oppressed, champion peace and lead with courage and compassion, just as his predecessor, Pope Francis, did.

“As the genocide in Gaza continues and a devastating famine looms, I encourage the Pope to stand unwaveringly for the rights of the Palestinian people to life, dignity and freedom, and to urgently use his influence to help bring an end to this barbaric genocide.”

Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Harris said it was a “momentous” occasion for millions of Catholics around the world.

He said: “The election of a new Pope is always a significant moment, not only for the Catholic Church but for the broader global community.

“As Tanaiste and on behalf of the Government of Ireland, I extend our heartfelt congratulations and wish him every success for his pontificate.

“I have no doubt he will continue to build on the extraordinary legacy left behind by his predecessor, the late Pope Francis, who taught us all the importance of kindness and humanity.”

The Tanaiste added: “Ireland shares a long and enduring relationship with the Holy See, rooted in deep historical, cultural and spiritual ties.

“We in Ireland value this connection, and we look forward to continuing and strengthening our close engagement with the Holy See under Pope Leo XIV’s leadership.

“In a time marked by complex global challenges, from poverty and conflict to climate change, the role of moral and spiritual leadership is more vital than ever.

“We hope to work together with His Holiness in the pursuit of peace, justice, and solidarity amongst people.”

Catholic Bishop of Down and Connor Alan McGuckian said: “Addressing the crowds gathered in Rome earlier this evening, Pope Leo XIV reminded everyone of the universality of the Church and that ‘God loves us, all of us’.

“In a world torn apart by conflict, war and confusion, he encourages us to be heralds of peace and unity.”

The Church of Ireland’s Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, John McDowell, said his church “rejoiced with our Roman Catholic brothers and sisters”.

He said: “I wish to pass on the good wishes of the Church of Ireland not only to Pope Leo but also to the bishops, priests and Catholic people of Ireland as they enter in closer communion and closer knowledge of their new Chief Shepherd.”